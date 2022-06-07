WATCH LIVE: Severe thunderstorms, hail hit Eastern Plains

A tornado warning was issued for part of Lincoln County through 4:15 p.m.

ARAPAHOE, Colo. — Severe thunderstorms swept across the Eastern Plains on Wednesday afternoon, including a tornado warning for part of Lincoln County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for part of Lincoln County including Boyero through 4:15 p.m.

The area around Hugo and Boyero, south of I-70, was also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:15 p.m. Two-inch hail was possible.

NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning through 4 p.m. for Bennett, Strasburg and Byers in Adams County. Winds of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail were possible.

An area to the south along Interstate 25 that included Larkspur was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for part of Weld County through 4:30 p.m.

A Tornado Warning for parts of Arapahoe and Elbert counties expired at 3:30 p.m. It covered an area south of Interstate 70 and north of Elizabeth and Kiowa. The potential for a tornado was spotted on radar, and golf ball-sized hail was possible.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

What is Severe Weather?

According to the National Weather Service, there are five specific types of weather that can qualify as "severe." They are tornadoes, floods, lightning, hail and wind.

A thunderstorm is considered severe when winds reach at least 58 mph and/or contains hail at least 1" in diameter. When these conditions are met, the NWS will issue a severe thunderstorm warning.

Lightning and heavy rain are not included, but often accompany severe thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service will issue a flash flood warning when the flooding is already occurring or imminent. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for a flash flood and those in the area should keep a close watch.

A tornado watch is issued by the NWS when they determine that weather conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes. They usually last for a long time, cover a large area and begin well before any tornadoes or other severe weather begin.

A tornado warning is issued if a tornado is indicated by radar or reported by weather spotters. They are generally for a much smaller area and only last for about 30 minutes. If a tornado warning is issued in your area, you should seek shelter immediately.

