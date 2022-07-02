Ski down from the Continental Divide at this Colorado ski resort

Ridge Cat riders get 360° views at the Continental Divide before skiing down to Loveland Ski Area.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Ski Area's Ridge Cat is back in operation for the first time in two years.

The 18-passenger Ridge Cat offers skiers access to mountain-top terrain at the Continental Divide above Loveland Ski Area where there is no lift access.

After operations ended due to COVID restrictions two years ago, the Ridge Cat is now operating for the first time in the 2021-22 season, providing access to the Field of Dreams, Velvet Hammer, Tickler, 13,010 and Marmot areas when conditions permit.

Loveland Ski Area said skiers and riders are required to have a valid season pass or a lift ticket with a Ridge Cat Pass which can be picked up free of charge at the Basin Ticket Office.

The Ridge Cat operates Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. as conditions and weather permit. Masks are required on the Ridge Cat.

