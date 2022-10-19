Colorado mountains likely to get their first big snow event this weekend

Look for several inches of snow for the mountains this weekend, starting late Saturday and hampering travel most of the day on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's mountains will likely get their first widespread and significant snowfall event of the season this weekend, with up to a foot of snow possible in some of our highest elevations.

A strong area of low pressure will move through Colorado this weekend, likely leading to a healthy snowfall for most of the mountains. Several inches of snow look likely above 7,000 feet in elevation, including most of the state's major ski resorts.

The majority of the snow will fall on Sunday, and it'll stick on highways and roads. Travel will be difficult in the mountains through the day on Sunday.

Some favored areas could even see as much as a foot of snow before the storm is said and done on Monday morning.

Denver snow chances?

Don't hold your breath, Denver. Our snowless October will likely officially continue through this storm.

There's a good chance that we'll see at least a few flakes on Monday morning, and perhaps a dusting in a few areas.

As it gets closer we'll have more specifics on this, but it's unlikely to be anything more than a few flakes and perhaps a dusting, at least for the metro area.

In order for the snow to officially count, though, we need at least a tenth of an inch at Denver International Airport. That appears unlikely to happen.

The main impact for the metro area will be much cooler conditions, with highs in the 50s likely on Monday and Tuesday and our first metro area freeze of the season possible as well.

Fire danger

It's not all just snow and rain, though. Ahead of this weekend's storm, strong winds, dry air and warm temperatures will boost fire danger for the Front Range.

Fire danger looks particularly high on Saturday and Sunday, thanks to winds that could gust over 40 mph on the Eastern Plains along with relative humidity levels at or below 10%. That'll set the stage for potentially critical fire weather conditions before our sharp cooldown and any rain or snow that we do get.