Western Colorado city ties all-time record high temperature

Colorado is feeling the heat from the Western Slope to the Front Range.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Colorado is feeling the heat from the Front Range to the Western Slope.

Grand Junction tied its all-time record high temperature of 107 degrees on Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Grand Junction Regional Airport hit 107 degrees hit 107 degrees at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

In addition to tying the city's all-time record high temperature, the reading set a new record high for July 17, breaking the previous record for the date of 104 degrees set in 2010.

Several 99 and 100-degree temperatures were reported in the Denver metro area on Monday, but the official high temperature, which is recorded at Denver International Airport, was 97 degrees.

On average, it only hits 100 degrees in Denver one day a year, but those hot days are becoming much more common.

The weather station at Denver Central Park has been there for 75 years. Over the first 38 years, from 1948 to 1985, it hit 100 degrees just 13 times. Over the last 37 years, from 1986 to 2022, it hit 100 degrees 63 times.

Denver has had five 100-degree days in each of the last two years. The last time Denver went the whole year without a 100-degree day was in 2015.

