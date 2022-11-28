Guanella Pass closes for winter season

Despite the seasonal closure, there are some winter recreation areas that people can visit.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A popular mountain pass west of the Denver metro area has closed for the winter season.

The gates to the Guanella Pass Road and Scenic Byway were closed by Clear Creek County officials at 5 a.m. Monday.

Located between Georgetown and Grant, the alpine pass was also closed on the Park County side.

Guanella Pass Road will likely reopen Friday, May 26, 2023, for Memorial Day weekend at Naylor Lake on the Clear Creek County side and Burning Bear Campground on the Park County side.

Despite the winter closure, there are still some recreation areas open to visitors including the Silver Dale Recreation Area, accessible from Georgetown.

Guanella Pass Road traffic information is available at 303-679-2422 extension 2.

