Floodwater flowed over Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs Friday evening in wake of a storm that dumped heavy rain and hail.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that afternoon storms caused severe flooding in the area.
A bridge washed out in Hanover, leaving many residents without access to their homes.
Cars were washed off I-25 near the exit for Pikes Peak International Raceway due to the floodwaters, prompting rescue efforts.
I-25 stayed open in the area but was down to one lane.
A 9NEWS traffic camera showed heavy delays in the area.
