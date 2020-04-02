COLORADO, USA — It took until February to get a big snowfall in the Denver metro area.

We went from highs in the 70s on Sunday to snow on Monday.

Here's a look at how much piled up by Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Arvada - 7.9 inches

Boulder - 11.3 inches

Brighton - 2.8 inches

Canon City - 5.2 inches

Conifer - 8 inches

Denver International Airport - 2.8 inches

Evergreen - 5.8 inches

Fort Collins - 6 inches

Genesee - 10.6 inches

Golden - 9 inches

Highlands Ranch - 3.4 inches

Louisville - 5.8 inches

Loveland 6.8 - inches

Manitou Springs - 7.3 inches

Niwot 6.9 - inches

Pueblo - 8.9 inches

Rye 7.5 - inches

> NOTE: Snow totals will change as the storm continues and reports roll into NWS.

Most places will only see up to an inch of additional accumulation before the snow moves out around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The cold is staying though with temperatures dipping to near zero overnight into Wednesday.

Another chance for snow arrives Friday, check back for updates on how much to expect.

