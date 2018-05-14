Monday’s hailstorm isn’t necessarily one for the record books, but it was still impressive: especially for folks who found themselves stuck on Parker Road near the Pinery.

Hail was piled on the road almost as if it was snow, and this meant that crews had to come in and actually plow the roads.

A quick recap: it's May. That's hail. Not snow. And plows were necessary because Colorado.

KUSA

The threat for severe weather continues into Monday afternoon and evening.

But don’t let your guard done on Tuesday either: showers and thunderstorms are possible during this afternoon too.

See the latest forecast here: https://on9news.tv/2rGvKhu

And check out the crazy road conditions in the video above!

© 2018 KUSA