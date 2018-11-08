KUSA — Don't expect football weather as you're heading out to the preseason Broncos game! Temperatures are back in the 90s on Saturday across the Front Range.

By midday, expect temperatures in Denver to reach into the mid 80s, with lots of sunshine. Sunscreen and shades are a must today! Low 90s will persist throughout most of the afternoon and it may be a bit hazy and breezy at times.

KUSA

For kickoff, temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Sunset is at 8:01 p.m. Saturday, and temperatures will dip into the low 80s and possibly upper 70s as the game winds down.

With the heat and sunshine, it’s an Ozone Action Day – so carpool or take public transportation to help keep our pollutants down on Saturday.

KUSA

© 2018 KUSA-TV