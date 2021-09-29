Snow, ice close two Rocky Mountain Nat'l Park roads

Areas above 9,500 feet are getting an early taste of winter after a storm system moved into Colorado.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Two high mountain roads in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) are closed due to ice and snow accumulation.

RMNP said park rangers began to close Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road Tuesday night after snow and ice began to accumulate near Rock Cut on Trail Ridge Road. Rock Cut has an elevation of 12,110 feet.

Closures on Trail Ridge Road will be at Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park, according to RMNP rangers.

Travelers can check the Trail Ridge Road recorded status line at 970-586-1222 for updated road conditions.

A cold front moved into Colorado early Wednesday morning.

Colorado's mountains will see rain and snow showers in the coming days while the Denver area will have a chance of showers Wednesday with cooler highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.