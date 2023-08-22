Tropical storm remnants likely to soak Colorado this week

The remnants of Tropical Storm Harold could lead to a very soggy Friday and Saturday for much of Colorado.

DENVER — We're about to see some pretty wacky weather this week in Colorado.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Harold, which made landfall over southeastern Texas on Tuesday, will spin their way toward Colorado later this week, likely leading to periods of heavy rain over parts of the state Friday and Saturday.

After it made landfall Tuesday over coastal Texas, Harold's remnants will push west into northern Mexico, eventually spinning north into Colorado on Friday and Saturday.

It doesn't appear that severe weather will be a major hazard at this time, although that could change.

That could lead to tropical downpours over Colorado, especially on Friday. A widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain could douse northeastern Colorado, including the Denver metro area. Again, most of that will likely fall on Friday. Some locally higher totals are possible as well.

Flash flooding could be a concern, particularly in areas that pick up more than 3 inches of rainfall.

What's especially unusual about this weather dynamic, though, is the fact that the tropical moisture will come from a system in the Gulf of Mexico, rather than one in the Pacific.

Colorado will semi-regularly see rain from a remnant tropical storm or hurricane that originates in the eastern Pacific Ocean. While not entirely unheard of, it's highly unusual for Colorado to get rain from a tropical system originating in the Atlantic basin.

Because our weather almost always travels from west-to-east, we're used to generally looking west to find where our next storm system will be coming from. This storm, thanks to a big ridge of high pressure sprawled out over the central U.S., will come from the south and east.

Winds around an area of high pressure travel in a clockwise direction, so if an area of high pressure is both strong enough and lasts long enough, it can steer a storm from the Gulf of Mexico in our direction. Still, though, that setup is highly unusual.