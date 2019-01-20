BOULDER, Colo. — A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for much of the Front Range and High Country by the National Weather Service's Boulder office due to a winter storm expected by Monday.

According to the forecasters at the National Weather Service, wind is the worry for the High Country and the Front Range heading into Sunday night, but as flurries could begin by the early morning hours - and snow is expected to fall over the entirety of the Front Range by late Monday afternoon into Tuesday - cold winter weather is expected.

The plains should expect strong winds Monday into Tuesday, with strong winds continuing throughout most of the day but diminishing in some parts by late Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

All motorists - whether you're in the mountains, Front Range or plains - should expect slick conditions on Monday. Some will face blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Looking further out in the week, there's a slight chance of snow over the plains on Wednesday night through Thursday night.

While temperatures will be above average on Monday, Coloradans will see below-average temperatures Tuesday through Saturday.

The National Weather Service said Coloradans could see some blizzard conditions around the state Monday night into Tuesday morning - strong winds coupled with snowfall to reduce visibility.

This story will be updated throughout the day as the National Weather Service updates their Hazardous Weather Outlook and Area Forecast Discussions.

