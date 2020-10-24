Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
Wildfires
Politics
Voices of Change
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS: Behind the East Troublesome Fire lines
Colorado coronavirus latest numbers, Oct. 24
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Relief in the fire zones hours away with snow and cold coming!
Rough surf off the coast of Maine
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
College Sports
NBC Sports Live
Latest Sports Stories
Broncos release Bausby as Bouye, Jones, Walker return
Noyer gives CU a second chance, wants to start at QB for the Buffs
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Newsletter
Vote Now
Latest News Stories
Sky9 over Estes Park on Oct. 24
PHOTOS: Behind the East Troublesome Fire lines
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
51°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
Wildfires
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
Coronavirus
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com
PHOTOS: Behind the East Troublesome Fire lines
1/11
Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew
A firefighter working the southwest area of the East Troublesome Fire taking by the Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew.
2/11
Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew
3/11
Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew
4/11
Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew
5/11
Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew
6/11
Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew
7/11
Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew
8/11
Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew
Southwest area of the East Troublesome Fire.
9/11
Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew
10/11
Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew
11/11
Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew
1
/
11
×
Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew
A firefighter working the southwest area of the East Troublesome Fire taking by the Mill Creek Interagency Hotshot Crew.
More
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow