WATCH LIVE
On Air 8:55PM
35
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 35 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Civic Center Park was filled with advocacy for more than one issue on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Some of those who marched today wanted to remind people of the plight of some of the most vulnerable members of our city - a group that Dr. King fought for.
Published: 8:02 PM MST January 20, 2020
Updated: 8:01 PM MST January 20, 2020
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.