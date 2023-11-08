Fundraiser to increase reward in shooting that killed 2 at Highlands restaurant happening Saturday

Clancy's Irish Pub is hosting a fundraiser to increase the reward in the deaths Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez Morales in April.

DENVER — A fundraiser is happening Saturday to increase the reward for information in a deadly double shooting at a Highlands restaurant in April.

Clancy's Irish Pub located at 7000 W. 38th Ave. will host the event scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, 34, and Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales, 58, were found dead at the American Elm restaurant on West 38th Avenue where they worked on April 24.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas has previously said robbery "appeared to be the motive" in the homicides, but investigators haven't been able to confirm that was the motive.

"In an effort to support justice for these innocent souls, the community is coming together for a community-led and organized fundraising event that not only remembers their lives but also aims to increase the reward for information leading to the resolution of these unsolved homicides," Denver Metro Crime Stoppers said in a release.

The event organized by concerned community members will feature raffle prizes donated by local businesses and restaurants.

The event will also include music performed by Guerrilla Radio (Rage Against the Machine Tribute) and Sabotage (Beastie Boys Tribute).

"The community has showed overwhelming support in this case since the very early stages of the investigation when members of the community originally reached out offering to increase the reward in this case," Denver Metro Crime Stoppers President Danney Goracke said. "Another shining example of how this horrendous crime has impacted our communities last week when a group of restaurants who had no affiliation with the Highlands neighborhood restaurant where this tragic event took place, reached out with this event in an effort to help make a difference. "

Join Us Saturday, August 12 starting at 3 p.m. at Clancy's Irish Pub to help increase the reward in a highlands... Posted by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers on Friday, August 11, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

