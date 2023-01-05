$25K reward for information in American Elm shooting that killed 2 in Denver

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, 34, and Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales, 58, both employees at the American Elm restaurant, died in the April shooting.

DENVER — The reward for information in a shooting that killed two employees at the American Elm restaurant is being raised to $25,000, Denver Police announced Thursday.

Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, 34, and Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales, 58, both employees at the restaurant on West 38th Avenue between Tennyson Street and Perry Street, died in the April 24 shooting.

DPD Chief Ron Thomas previously said robbery "appeared to be the motive" in the homicides, but investigators haven't been able to confirm that was the motive.

Major Crimes Division Commander Matt Clark said Thursday that DPD has not developed suspect information it feels comfortable sharing with the public, despite investigating dozens of tips.

"I recognize and share the concern residents and businesses in the area have, and I understand there may be specific questions surrounding this case," Clark said.

Clark said if verifiable suspect information describing people or vehicles is developed, it will be immediately shared with the public.

"This is such a tragic event and we have overwhelming support from the community, which is allowing us to increase this award to up to $25,000," Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Vice President Danny Goracke said.

The restaurant started a GoFundMe to help the victims' families.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

