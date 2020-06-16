Colfax Marathon will not happen in 2020, organizers set eyes on 2021

The Colfax Marathon won't be rescheduled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — The 2020 Colfax Marathon has officially been canceled, organizers announced Tuesday.

The iconic Colorado race had originally been scheduled for Sunday, May 17, but was postponed indefinitely due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said they weighed several options before making the decision to cancel but are now shifting their focus to the 2021 Colfax Marathon in what will be the 15th anniversary of the race.

"We are extremely disappointed to announce we will not be able to reschedule the Denver Colfax Marathon for the fall of 2020," an update on the Colfax Marathon's website reads. "COVID-19 has changed all of our lives and has put a stop to mass gatherings. With the newest Colorado Safer at Home guidelines, we know that a safe, fun, robust race weekend this year won’t be possible."

Individual runners and team captains who were planning to race in 2020 have until June 30, 2020 to choose one of these options:

Defer to 2021 – The 15th Anniversary Denver Colfax Marathon Weekend is now May 15-16, 2021

Defer to 2022 – May 14-15, 2022

Run virtually for newly created Colfax virtual schwag

Last month, the Colfax Marathon donated 2,000 past race and volunteer shirts to a local non-profit in need of materials for face masks.

The donated shirts were used by the Colorado Sewing Coalition, a coalition of community partners, to sew cloth masks for frontline workers and community members.