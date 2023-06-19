USPS will not be delivering mail on Juneteenth

DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will not be delivering mail on Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
USPS said postal service retail locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express.
All retail locations will be open for normal business hours and regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday.
> VIDEO ABOVE: Juneteenth: Celebrating the significance and celebrating freedom
Customers will still be able to order stamps and shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups online. Stamps are also sold at most major grocery stores, big box stores, and ATMs.
Click here to see a full list of USPS' holiday observances.
Juneteenth celebrates when slaves in Texas were told of their freedom on June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. It was effectively the end of slavery in the United States.
Congress passed a bill that President Joe Biden signed in 2021 to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Telling Black Stories
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.