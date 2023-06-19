USPS will not be delivering mail on Juneteenth

Juneteenth has been a national holiday since 2021.

DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will not be delivering mail on Monday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

USPS said postal service retail locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express.

All retail locations will be open for normal business hours and regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday.

Customers will still be able to order stamps and shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups online. Stamps are also sold at most major grocery stores, big box stores, and ATMs.

Click here to see a full list of USPS' holiday observances.

Juneteenth celebrates when slaves in Texas were told of their freedom on June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. It was effectively the end of slavery in the United States.

Congress passed a bill that President Joe Biden signed in 2021 to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

