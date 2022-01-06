CSU opens 1st building of new Denver campus

CSU Spur is a new year-round campus with daily demonstrations and educational programs that are open to the public.

DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) is putting the finishing touches on the first facility to open at its new campus in Denver.

CSU will hold a grand opening celebration on Friday at the new CSU Spur, a first-of-its-kind public campus at the National Western Center.

CSU Spur will be made up of three buildings that are open to the public and offer education opportunities for all grade-levels and a chance for people to watch professionals at work.

Vida — the first facility to open at CSU Spur — translates to "life" in Spanish will focus on animal and human health.

Vida visitors will be able to watch veterinarians perform surgery on dogs and cats, therapists working with horses to offer equine assisted therapies and veterinarians helping equine athletes through strength-building and therapeutic exercises, according to CSU.

Seven horses currently live on-site at the new Vida building as part of the Temple Grandin Equine Center equine assisted services program.

Visitors will also be able to engage with interactive exhibits, demonstrations, evaluate x-rays and animal health in a mock veterinary clinic, and explore animal anatomy through virtual reality, the university said.

Daily demonstrations, educational programs and events will be listed at year-round at csuspur.org/events.

"We’re proud to open this new campus up to everyone with an interest in learning and discovering more about our world, our health, the food we eat, and the water that sustains us," said Tony Frank, chancellor of the CSU System. "Spur belongs to all of Colorado; it’s created through partnerships with people and communities around our state; and there’s no place like it anywhere. We hope everyone feels welcome to come in and check it out."

"As Colorado’s land-grant institution, CSU is committed to making our world-class teaching, research, and engagement resources accessible to our entire state," said CSU President Joyce McConnell. "That’s why I am so excited about the new CSU Spur campus."

CSU hopes the Spur campus in Denver will bring students closer to seeing themselves in professions connected to food, water and health.

While the Vida will be the first facility to open in time for the 2022 National Western Stock Show, CSU Spur will also be home two more buildings, Terra and Hydro.

"We’re honored to be involved in CSU Spur’s mission to expose young students and families to educational opportunities and inspire careers in health, food and water," said CSU Global President Pamela Toney. "At CSU Global, our mission is also about providing educational opportunities, and we are committed to advancing the success of students with a focus on providing accessible and affordable degrees through our online programs. As such, we’re thrilled to play a role in engaging our community to learn more about innovations in these fields and opportunities within the CSU System."

