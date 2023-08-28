National Western Stock Show tickets go on sale

It's not too early to think about the best 16 days in January.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The best 16 days in January are right around the corner.

The National Western Stock Show announced that tickets are officially on sale for the 16-day event in 2024.

A Colorado tradition since 1906, the part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage.

The 118th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo opens Saturday, Jan. 6, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 21.

The National Western Stock Show will host 29 rodeo performances, including Colorado vs. the World rodeos, Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, PBR Bull Riding, and MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo. There is also a full schedule of horse shows, starting with the RAM Freestyle Reining show and family events, including the Xtreme Dog shows and Wild West shows.

The National Western has one of the world’s richest regular-season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show. The Stock Show welcomes attendees from 48 states and 32 countries and will drive an estimated $120 million in economic impact to the Denver area, organizers said.

Hosting over 25 breeds of cattle, bison, yaks, and longhorns, the Cille and Ron Williams Yards and the HW Hutchison Family Stockyards Event Center are the epicenter for the 2024 Super Bowl of livestock shows.

Stock Show's annual National Anthem Contest will launch in October. Interested vocalists can submit a video singing the national anthem for a chance to perform the anthem at a pro rodeo during the 2024 Stock Show.

Tickets to the National Western Stock Show and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com.

9NEWS is a corporate partner of the National Western Stock Show.

Snow day at National Western Stock Show 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: National Western Stock Show

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.