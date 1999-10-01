Adam Sandler bringing national tour to Denver

The actor famous for appearing on SNL, as well as starring in "Happy Gilmore" and "Billy Madison," is bringing his comedy to Denver for one night.

DENVER — Adam Sandler is bringing his standup to Ball Arena in December on his latest comedy tour.

The acclaimed comedian famous for his time on "Saturday Night Live," as well as movies including "Happy Gilmore," "Billy Madison" and many more TV shows and movies will be in Denver on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Tickets are available beginning with a Live Nation presale at noon Thursday, Sept. 12. General on-scale begins at noon Friday, Sept. 15 on Ticketmaster.

Ball Arena is the last stop on the tour unless more dates are announced:

Thu Oct 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri Oct 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sun Oct 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Mon Oct 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Wed Oct 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

Thu Oct 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Fri Oct 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

Sat Oct 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Mon Oct 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Tue Nov 07 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Wed Nov 08 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

Thu Nov 09 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat Nov 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Sun Nov 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Mon Nov 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

Wed Nov 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Nov 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

Sat Dec 02 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun Dec 03 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu Dec 07 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

Fri Dec 08 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino

Sat Dec 09 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Sun Dec 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue Dec 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Let’s have some fun pic.twitter.com/KUeDsPwpRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 13, 2023

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

