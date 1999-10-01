Adam Sandler bringing national tour to Denver

DENVER — Adam Sandler is bringing his standup to Ball Arena in December on his latest comedy tour.
The acclaimed comedian famous for his time on "Saturday Night Live," as well as movies including "Happy Gilmore," "Billy Madison" and many more TV shows and movies will be in Denver on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Tickets are available beginning with a Live Nation presale at noon Thursday, Sept. 12. General on-scale begins at noon Friday, Sept. 15 on Ticketmaster.
Ball Arena is the last stop on the tour unless more dates are announced:
Thu Oct 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Fri Oct 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sun Oct 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
Mon Oct 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
Wed Oct 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
Thu Oct 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
Fri Oct 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
Sat Oct 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Mon Oct 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Tue Nov 07 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Wed Nov 08 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
Thu Nov 09 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Sat Nov 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
Sun Nov 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Mon Nov 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
Wed Nov 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Nov 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
Sat Dec 02 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sun Dec 03 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Thu Dec 07 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
Fri Dec 08 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
Sat Dec 09 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
Sun Dec 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
Tue Dec 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
