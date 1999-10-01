'It is logistically impossible': Drake postpones Colorado concert

Just days before the scheduled performance, Ticketmaster said it is "logistically impossible" to bring the show to Colorado this week.

DENVER — Canadian rapper and singer Drake has postponed a planned concert in Colorado this week.

The "It's All A Blur" tour was set to bring Drake to Ball Arena in Denver on Friday.

Ticketmaster notified ticketholders Monday via an email that the event was postponed.

"Due to the distance the road crew has to travel along with magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the full experience of the show to Denver this September," Ticketmaster said in the email.

"The date scheduled for Friday, September 8 is postponed. Live Nation in conjunction with Drake Management are working to find a new date for the fans in Denver. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets until a new date is announced. Drake is excited to bring this show to Denver! Thank you."

The tour stop in Denver also features rapper 21 Savage.

"It’s All A Blur" marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. In the last five years, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent in collaboration with 21 Savage.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

