Busta Rhymes to perform free concert in Denver

104.7 The Drop is sharing live music with the community with a free Block Party in Denver.

DENVER — Busta Rhymes will perform a free concert in the Mile High City this summer, Denver radio station 104.7 The Drop announced Friday.

The hip hop legend will headline the 2nd annual Block Party at the Greek Amphitheater at Civic Center Park on Friday, June 10.

Free digital tickets are available to all beginning at noon on Friday, April 1 at thedrop303.org. Patrons can receive up to four free admission tickets.

> Above video: Denver's The Drop radio highlighting mental health

Organizers from 104.7 The Drop said the station aims to lift the voices of independent artists by hosting three live musical performances and four live DJ sets prior to the Busta Rhymes headline act.

"Last year we enjoyed the opportunity to offer a live music experience for free to our dynamic and resilient Colorado community," said 104.7 The Drop General Manager/Program Director Nikki Swarn. "It was something that was so needed and it felt so rewarding.

"As we continue to celebrate The Drop and the impact that we are making on our community, we wanted to share just how loved the people of this state really are," said Swarn. "We will forever be appreciative of the support they have shown us and will continue to pay our success forward with special opportunities like this one."

