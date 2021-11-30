Beach Boys co-founder, Chicago announce Red Rocks concert

The Beach Boys co-founder and Chicago will begin a 25-city tour next summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — Chicago and Brian Wilson are teaming for a summer tour in 2022.

Wilson — a co-founder of the Beach Boys — Chicago, Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin announced Tuesday morning a new 25-city tour across the United States that will launch in Phoenix in June.

The cross-country trek includes a performance at Colorado's storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Tickets for the co-headlining tour go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at ChicagoTheBand.com and BrianWilson.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. local time at CitiEntertainment.com.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Chicago & Brian Wilson 2022 Tour

Tue Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu Jun 09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Fri Jun 10 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 11 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Tue Jun 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Thu Jun 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon Jun 20 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater

Tue Jun 21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 25 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Jun 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 29 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Jul 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Mon Jul 11 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Jul 13 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Thu Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Jul 17 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri Jul 22 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Jul 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jul 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI

Tue Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre



Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

