DENVER — By popular demand, Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow will play an additional concert in Denver this summer.

Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" will stay at Pepsi Center for a second performance on Saturday, June 27, in addition to his previously-announced Friday, June 26 concert.

Sheryl Crow and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell will again provide support.

Tickets for the new concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at PepsiCenter.com and LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

Stapleton, who has won five Grammy Awards, is known for his No. 1 country music hit "Tennessee Whiskey" and his albums "Traveller," "From A Room: Volume 1," and "From A Room: Volume 2."

After touring with Fleetwood Mac, guitarist Mike Campbell is turning his attention to touring with his band the Dirty Knobs.

“Over the years, The Knobs became an outlet for me to play some of the other songs I was writing,” said Campbell. "And to keep the creative juices flowing in between working on albums and tours with Tom and The Heartbreakers.”

Chris Stapleton performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Friday, May 3, 2019, in New Orleans.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

