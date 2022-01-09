Fiddler's Green has its 1st concert of 2023

Last year, Kane Brown became the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Days after becoming the first male country artist to perform on the MTV VMAs, Kane Brown has announced a new concert tour.

Brown will headline the "Drunk and Dreaming Tour" next year.

The U.S. tour will kick off in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in March 2023 and hit 23 cities before wrapping at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village on Saturday, June 10.

Gabby Barrett and LOCASH will provide support at the Colorado concert.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $40.50 to $80.50 plus applicable service charges.

Fans can register for a ticket presale at KaneBrownMusic.com that begins Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.