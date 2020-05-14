Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line postpone Denver stadium concert

Chesney's Empower Field at Mile High concert with Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion will be moved to 2021.

DENVER — A pair of country music superstars won't be visiting the Mile High City this year.

Kenny Chesney and Florida Georgia Line have postponed their "Chillaxification 2020 Tour" to 2021.

The powerhouse team were set to perform at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, Aug. 8.

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” said Chesney.

Country music group Old Dominion was also set to perform at the Denver concert this summer.

“In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour," said Chesney.

The Colorado stadium concert in August 2020 would have been the fifth time Chesney had played at the Denver Broncos’ home stadium, last performing a sold-out show in June 2018.

Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates in 2021. Refunds will be available at original point of purchase for 30 days after the new date announcement.

