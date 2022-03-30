x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Music

150th Colorado State Fair adds Lady A

Known for his Applebee's-themed song, Walker Hayes will also perform at the 150th annual fair.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced the first entertainment acts of the 2022 event.

Lady A, Walker Hayes and Jim Gaffigan are scheduled to appear at the 150th annual fair this summer.

Country music group Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, will perform Friday, Sept. 2 with special guest Priscilla Block.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Country music star Walker Hayes will perform Saturday, Aug. 27. Hayes is well-known for his Applebee's-themed song "Fancy Like."

Tickets for the three events are on sale now at ColoradoStateFair.com.

The 2022 Colorado State Fair opens Friday, Aug. 26 and continues through Monday, Sept. 5 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

Other entertainment acts likely to be announced at a later date include a PRCA Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, Monster Trucks and Demolition Derby.

We cannot wait to celebrate the 150th Colorado State Fair with Lady A and Priscilla Block on Friday, September 2 at 7 p.m.! https://bit.ly/383bek7

Posted by Colorado State Fair on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Don't miss Jim Gaffigan in the Southwest Motors Events Center on Sunday August 28th at 5 p.m.! https://bit.ly/3wDj0eS

Posted by Colorado State Fair on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Last but not least for the day, Walker Hayes will perform on Saturday, August 27th at 7 p.m.! https://bit.ly/3uvt8TY

Posted by Colorado State Fair on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

RELATED: This Colorado weekend getaway totally skips I-70 traffic (and involves green chile)

Credit: Colorado State Fair

Related Articles

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

In Other News

In Other News: ZZ Top announces 3 shows in Colorado, Adele concert on NBC this Sunday and Rolling Stones touring this summer