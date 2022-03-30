150th Colorado State Fair adds Lady A

Known for his Applebee's-themed song, Walker Hayes will also perform at the 150th annual fair.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced the first entertainment acts of the 2022 event.

Lady A, Walker Hayes and Jim Gaffigan are scheduled to appear at the 150th annual fair this summer.

Country music group Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, will perform Friday, Sept. 2 with special guest Priscilla Block.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Country music star Walker Hayes will perform Saturday, Aug. 27. Hayes is well-known for his Applebee's-themed song "Fancy Like."

Tickets for the three events are on sale now at ColoradoStateFair.com.

The 2022 Colorado State Fair opens Friday, Aug. 26 and continues through Monday, Sept. 5 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

Other entertainment acts likely to be announced at a later date include a PRCA Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, Monster Trucks and Demolition Derby.

We cannot wait to celebrate the 150th Colorado State Fair with Lady A and Priscilla Block on Friday, September 2 at 7 p.m.! https://bit.ly/383bek7 Posted by Colorado State Fair on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Don't miss Jim Gaffigan in the Southwest Motors Events Center on Sunday August 28th at 5 p.m.! https://bit.ly/3wDj0eS Posted by Colorado State Fair on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Last but not least for the day, Walker Hayes will perform on Saturday, August 27th at 7 p.m.! https://bit.ly/3uvt8TY Posted by Colorado State Fair on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

