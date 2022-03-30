150th Colorado State Fair adds Lady A

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced the first entertainment acts of the 2022 event.
Lady A, Walker Hayes and Jim Gaffigan are scheduled to appear at the 150th annual fair this summer.
Country music group Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, will perform Friday, Sept. 2 with special guest Priscilla Block.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at the Southwest Motors Events Center on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Country music star Walker Hayes will perform Saturday, Aug. 27. Hayes is well-known for his Applebee's-themed song "Fancy Like."
Tickets for the three events are on sale now at ColoradoStateFair.com.
The 2022 Colorado State Fair opens Friday, Aug. 26 and continues through Monday, Sept. 5 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.
Other entertainment acts likely to be announced at a later date include a PRCA Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, Monster Trucks and Demolition Derby.
