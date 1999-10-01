Lil Baby, Lil Durk announce Ball Arena concert

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby's catalogue has reached 25 billion global streams.

DENVER — Lil Baby it hitting the road for a full U.S. tour that will stop in Colorado this summer.

The rapper and singer from Atlanta will be joined on "The Back Outside Tour" with Lil Durk. The duo will be performing hits off their recent collaborative album, "The Voice of the Heroes," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The tour is scheduled to kick off Sept. 1 in Massachusetts before making stops in New Orleans, Phoenix, Los Angeles, New York and more.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk will perform at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

