Louis Tomlinson will not reschedule Red Rocks show after hailstorm

Due to the singer's schedule, the Red Rocks show that was postponed due to dangerous hail has been canceled.

DENVER — A Red Rock concert that was postponed after hundreds of concertgoers were injured in a hailstorm last week has been canceled.

A Twitter post on Tuesday from Live Nation announced that Louis Tomlinson's show at Red Rocks cannot be rescheduled for this year and the show will be canceled.

All tickets will be refunded within the next 30 days, according to the post.

Fans who purchased tickets will also get an exclusive first chance to access tickets to Tomlinson's next appearance in Colorado. It is unclear when that will be.

Due to scheduling issues the Louis Tomlinson show at Red Rocks that was due to take place on June 21, 2023, cannot be rescheduled this year and the decision has been made to cancel the show. pic.twitter.com/VPtY8u3yYd — Live Nation Colorado (@LiveNationCO) June 27, 2023

The former One Direction singer was scheduled to play at Red Rocks on June 21 but was forced to postpone the show to a later date after even people were taken to the hospital and more than 100 people were treated for injuries after a hailstorm.



West Metro Fire reported that seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Eighty to 90 people were tr e ated on scene by Stadium Medical, and another 25 were treated by West Metro, they said Thursday morning. Injuries included cuts and broken bones, West Metro said.

Tomlinson posted on his Twitter the next morning sending his condolences to fans that were injured saying, "Sending all my love out to everyone that was affected by the extreme weather at Red Rocks last night."

