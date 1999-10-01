Olivia Rodrigo announces Ball Arena concert

The 2024 world tour will be Rodrigo's first arena tour. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates.

DENVER — Olivia Rodrigo announced the "GUTS World Tour" Wednesday morning.

In support of her second studio album "GUTS," the global 2024 tour kicks off its 57-date run on Friday, Feb. 23, in California.

The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour.

The tour will be Rodrigo's first arena tour, taking her to venues around the world including Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, and The O2.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 30.

Rodrigo fans can register for tickets until Sunday, Sept. 17, at 10 p.m. ET. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21.

American Express cardholders can register for presale tickets until Sunday, Sept. 17, at 10 p.m. ET. American Express early access begins Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. local time.

Standard tickets will range from $49.50 - $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees in the U.S.

soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023

GUTS WORLD TOUR 2024

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Support Key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

