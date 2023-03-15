17 new shows added to Red Rocks schedule

Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre is stacking up a full lineup of concerts this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks Amphitheatre is preparing for a busy spring and summer concert season, adding 17 shows this week to the calendar.

The String Cheese Incident, Widespread Panic, Ween, STS9, Hippie Sabotage, Duke Dumont, Atmosphere, Louis the Child, Hozier, My Morning Jacket, and Noah Kahan have booked dates at the legendary Colorado music venue.

General ticket sales for many of the concerts begin Friday, March 24.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Denver Arts & Venues said it will use the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April.

The Red Rocks Visitor Center will be closed while under construction over the winter, but the Trading Post will remain open. Over the winter, access to the amphitheater will be limited to the North Trail and East Stairs entrances. Park trails will remain open.

Atmosphere

Hip hop duo Atmosphere has announced a return to Colorado this summer.

Atmosphere will play storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 17, with Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, The Grouch & Eligh w/ DJ Fresh, Mr. Dibbs, and Breakbeat Lou.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. General admission and reserved tickets range from $52.80 to $75.50, plus applicable service fees.

NEW SHOW: @atmosphere is returning to #RedRocksCO on Sept. 17, 2023! 💀 Tickets on sale Friday, March 24th at 10am. pic.twitter.com/vNQFtFJ9hN — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 20, 2023

Duke Dumont

English DJ and record producer Duke Dumont is preparing for an autumn concert in Colorado.

Duke Dumont has booked Friday, Oct. 27, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

NEW SHOW: @DukeDumont has got the Green Light to return to #RedRocksCO on Oct. 27, 2023! 🚦 Tickets on sale Friday, March 24 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/qG8eWjvyjO — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 20, 2023

Hippie Sabotage

Electronic dance duo Hippie Sabotage will take over Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Trailblazer 2023 Tour. Tickets on sale Friday fam. pic.twitter.com/CX1ehDdhZ9 — The Hippies (@HippieSabotage) January 17, 2023

Hozier

Hozier announced he will bring his "Unreal Unearth Tour"’ to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The #EatYourYoung EP is out today and marks my first release of 2023 followed by #UnrealUnearth in late summer.



It’s a gift to be able to also announce tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come.



🖤 https://t.co/bD3cF40s0m pic.twitter.com/t67r04ie1b — Hozier (@Hozier) March 17, 2023

Louis the Child

DJ duo Louis The Child will play a concert at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this autumn.

The concert on Saturday, Sept. 23, also features Franc Moody, Aluna, and Spüke.

Tickets for the all-ages concerts go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $60 to $105 plus service fees.

RED ROCKS! Come float in the clouds with us ☁️@FrancMoody @alunaaa @spukemusic Presale starts March 22 at 10 am MT. Sign up for early access! https://t.co/96eVlmJswY pic.twitter.com/sT6MomIITO — Louis The Child (@LouisTheChild) March 16, 2023

My Morning Jacket

Rock band My Morning Jacket will be live at at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26.

Members of My Morning Jacket’s One Big Family fan club on Medallion will have first access to presale tickets. Free registration is available through Monday, March 20, at 7 a.m.

Spotify and local presales begin Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m. and continue through 10 p.m. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

NEW SHOWS: Out go the lights, it begins: @mymorningjacket return to #RedRocksCO Aug. 25 & 26, 2023 🔺 Tickets on sale Friday, March 24 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/bgp7lfeXAo — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 15, 2023

Noah Kahan

Folk-pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will perform live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 26.

Kahan will be joined by special guest Briston Maroney.

Ticket sales begin Friday, March 24, 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $60 to $100 plus service fees.

Stick Season will be in effect all summer long! So incredibly excited to announce these next shows on the Stick Season summer tour. I told you I was gonna come home, New England! Boston, I know you’ve been waiting for this - let’s get it! https://t.co/ZFlwNGwD7F pic.twitter.com/Tj5GgIBqFR — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) March 15, 2023

The String Cheese Incident

The String Cheese Incident is returning to Red Rocks this summer for a three-night run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Colorado jam band will play the iconic venue on Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16.

Friday's show will see the band combine with John Fogerty to form an unprecedented John Fogerty Incident. The following two nights will open with performances by Kitchen Dwellers (Saturday) and Thievery Corporation (Sunday).

Red Rocks tickets go on sale Thursday, March 23, with a special SCI Family pre-sale at 11 a.m., no code required. A public on-sale will follow on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

STS9

Colorado favorite Sound Tribe Sector 9 (STS9) is returning to the Centennial State this summer to perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22.

STS9 has also scheduled a one-night show at Paramount Theatre in Denver on Thursday, July 20.

An exclusive presale is available now for Bandcamp subscribers. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

SOUND OF THE LIGHT 💥 Red Rocks is an ancient monument built to mark astronomical events + capture the light of the cosmos



Our production is the instrument we use to project this light 💥



More info 🔜 about our plans for transforming RRX into an all new STS9 experience https://t.co/UiuRUKnVjH — STS9 (@STS9) March 21, 2023

Ween

Alternative rock band Ween is showing their love for Colorado.

The band's first extensive tour since 2016 will stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Tickets start at $65 plus applicable service charges at AXS.com and 888-929-7849 starting Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Ween's first extensive tour since 2016. The summer tour starts July 28 in Los Angeles, CA at the Greek Theatre, and continues throughout early September. pic.twitter.com/vHxMiHki2q — Ween (@weeninfo) March 21, 2023

Widespread Panic

Widespread Panic has announced a big return to the Centennial State this summer.

The Georgia rock band will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.

Tickets for the three Colorado concerts go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

JUST ANNOUNCED...

Widespread Panic returns to @RedRocksCO in Morrison, Colorado for three nights, June 23, 24, and 25, 2023!



Tickets for all three shows go on sale on Friday, March 31st at 10 am MT >> https://t.co/acjUt1Ch9C pic.twitter.com/UZJyDIsZZo — Widespread Panic (@WidespreadPanic) March 15, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.