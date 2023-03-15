17 new shows added to Red Rocks schedule

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks Amphitheatre is preparing for a busy spring and summer concert season, adding 17 shows this week to the calendar.
The String Cheese Incident, Widespread Panic, Ween, STS9, Hippie Sabotage, Duke Dumont, Atmosphere, Louis the Child, Hozier, My Morning Jacket, and Noah Kahan have booked dates at the legendary Colorado music venue.
General ticket sales for many of the concerts begin Friday, March 24.
Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
Denver Arts & Venues said it will use the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April.
The Red Rocks Visitor Center will be closed while under construction over the winter, but the Trading Post will remain open. Over the winter, access to the amphitheater will be limited to the North Trail and East Stairs entrances. Park trails will remain open.
Atmosphere
Hip hop duo Atmosphere has announced a return to Colorado this summer.
Atmosphere will play storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 17, with Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, The Grouch & Eligh w/ DJ Fresh, Mr. Dibbs, and Breakbeat Lou.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. General admission and reserved tickets range from $52.80 to $75.50, plus applicable service fees.
Duke Dumont
English DJ and record producer Duke Dumont is preparing for an autumn concert in Colorado.
Duke Dumont has booked Friday, Oct. 27, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
General ticket sales begin Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
Hippie Sabotage
Electronic dance duo Hippie Sabotage will take over Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
General ticket sales begin Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
Hozier
Hozier announced he will bring his "Unreal Unearth Tour"’ to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
Louis the Child
DJ duo Louis The Child will play a concert at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this autumn.
The concert on Saturday, Sept. 23, also features Franc Moody, Aluna, and Spüke.
Tickets for the all-ages concerts go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $60 to $105 plus service fees.
My Morning Jacket
Rock band My Morning Jacket will be live at at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26.
Members of My Morning Jacket’s One Big Family fan club on Medallion will have first access to presale tickets. Free registration is available through Monday, March 20, at 7 a.m.
Spotify and local presales begin Thursday, March 23, at 10 a.m. and continue through 10 p.m. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
Noah Kahan
Folk-pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan will perform live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 26.
Kahan will be joined by special guest Briston Maroney.
Ticket sales begin Friday, March 24, 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $60 to $100 plus service fees.
The String Cheese Incident
The String Cheese Incident is returning to Red Rocks this summer for a three-night run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Colorado jam band will play the iconic venue on Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16.
Friday's show will see the band combine with John Fogerty to form an unprecedented John Fogerty Incident. The following two nights will open with performances by Kitchen Dwellers (Saturday) and Thievery Corporation (Sunday).
Red Rocks tickets go on sale Thursday, March 23, with a special SCI Family pre-sale at 11 a.m., no code required. A public on-sale will follow on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
STS9
Colorado favorite Sound Tribe Sector 9 (STS9) is returning to the Centennial State this summer to perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22.
STS9 has also scheduled a one-night show at Paramount Theatre in Denver on Thursday, July 20.
An exclusive presale is available now for Bandcamp subscribers. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
Ween
Alternative rock band Ween is showing their love for Colorado.
The band's first extensive tour since 2016 will stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Tickets start at $65 plus applicable service charges at AXS.com and 888-929-7849 starting Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m.
Widespread Panic
Widespread Panic has announced a big return to the Centennial State this summer.
The Georgia rock band will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.
Tickets for the three Colorado concerts go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.
