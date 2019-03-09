DENVER — Fresh off releasing their first album in 13 years, TOOL have announced a tour stop in Colorado.

TOOL will perform at Pepsi Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15 with special guest Killing Joke.

Tickets for the Denver concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. A "limited number of tickets" will be available to Tool Army members on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Toolband.com.

Fear Inoculum — TOOL's first album in 13 years and fifth overall — was released Friday, Aug. 30.

Originally formed in 1990, TOOL consists of Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

Tool's lead singer Maynard James Keenan or MJK and drummer Danny Carey perform during the Cumbre Tajin 2014 music festival in Papantla, Mexico, Friday, March 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

AP

