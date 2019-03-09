DENVER — Fresh off releasing their first album in 13 years, TOOL have announced a tour stop in Colorado.
TOOL will perform at Pepsi Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15 with special guest Killing Joke.
Tickets for the Denver concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. A "limited number of tickets" will be available to Tool Army members on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Toolband.com.
Fear Inoculum — TOOL's first album in 13 years and fifth overall — was released Friday, Aug. 30.
Originally formed in 1990, TOOL consists of Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).
RELATED: Here is the complete list of artists playing Denver's new Mission Ballroom
RELATED: Marilyn Manson to headline 'Halloween with 107.9 KBPI' concert
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS