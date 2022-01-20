MacGruber, Green Goblin to host 'Saturday Night Live'

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” has announced its next two hosts and musical guests.
Former cast member Will Forte will return to Studio 8H in New York City for the first time as host on Saturday, Jan. 22.
The star of “MacGruber,” now streaming on Peacock, will be joined by Måneskin who will perform as musical guest for the first time. Måneskin's music has more than three billion streams.
Four-time Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on Saturday, Jan. 29. Dafoe currently stars in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Nightmare Alley.”
Katy Perry will perform Jan. 29 for the fourth time on "SNL." Perry is now headlining her first Las Vegas residency.
