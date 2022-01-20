MacGruber, Green Goblin to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Katy Perry is returning to the “Saturday Night Live” performance stage for the fourth time.

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” has announced its next two hosts and musical guests.

Former cast member Will Forte will return to Studio 8H in New York City for the first time as host on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The star of “MacGruber,” now streaming on Peacock, will be joined by Måneskin who will perform as musical guest for the first time. Måneskin's music has more than three billion streams.

Four-time Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on Saturday, Jan. 29. Dafoe currently stars in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Nightmare Alley.”

Katy Perry will perform Jan. 29 for the fourth time on "SNL." Perry is now headlining her first Las Vegas residency.

It’s Will Forte’s hosting debut!!!

featuring music from Måneskin THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/wuEJjmy6Fe — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 21, 2022

