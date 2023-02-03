'Nuisance' mountain lion relocated after attacking dog

Colorado wildlife officials said the "nuisance" mountain lion was relocated out of Pagosa Springs last week.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Wildlife officials relocated a "nuisance" mountain lion last week after it attacked and injured a dog in southwest Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The dog survived being grabbed by the lion last week at Yamaguchi Park in Pagosa Springs. The lion was then spotted again under a porch of a neighboring home, CPW said on social media.

CPW District Wildlife Manager Nate Martinez had encountered this same lion multiple times over a few days for different incidents, CPW said.

On Friday, wildlife officers tranquilized the lion with a dart gun, gave it a health assessment and issued two ear tags. The lion was then loaded into a trap and given a drug to counteract the tranquilizer.

After the lion came to, it was transported far away from Pagosa Springs and released, CPW said.

"At the release site, it ran off and was all well," CPW said on Twitter. "We sincerely hope we never encounter this lion again and it lives a good life far far from people."

Mountain lions tend to live in remote areas, and people rarely get more than a glimpse of one in the wild. There have been fewer than a dozen fatalities involving mountain lions in North America in more than 100 years, CPW said.

CPW offers the following tips if you encounter a mountain lion in the wilderness:

Go in groups and make plenty of noise to reduce your chances of surprising a lion.

Don't approach a lion.

Stay calm. Talk calmly and firmly to the lion.

Stop or back away slowly, if you can do so safely. Running could cause the lion to chase and attack.

Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms, open your jacket.

If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won't panic and run.

If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on.

Fight back if the lion attacks you.

