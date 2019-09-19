COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman is lucky to have escaped injury after placing an injured bobcat inside her car recently, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Southeast Region.

CPW said the bobcat was mortally wounded and was likely too injured to react to being picked up and put inside the back seat of the car. According to the tweet, the woman put the wild cat next to where her child was seated.

"..No one should EVER try this. This could have been tragic," the tweet says.

CPW also warned others to never pick up wild animals, adding that most dangerous and potentially harmful encounters occur because people fail to leave the animals alone. Instead, it's best to call your local CPW office or Colorado State Patrol.

RELATED: A guide on how to react to every animal you might see on a Colorado trail

RELATED: CPW wants to remind people not to feed wildlife on Mount Evans

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS