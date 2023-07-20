Kansas man pleads guilty to poaching moose in Colorado

The man was charged after a two-year investigation led by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Kansas man pleaded guilty this month to poaching a moose with a bow and arrow in 2021 in Teller County – the result of a two-year investigation led by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW officers responded in September 2021 to reports of a moose that was illegally shot in the woods north of Divide. The CPW team concluded that a suspected poacher was responsible for shooting and attempting to behead the mature bull moose. Additionally, they believed the poacher had tried to hide the carcass by putting tree branches and sticks across it.

Photos and videos from the reporting party, who provided the time of the incident and images of the suspect – identified as Steven Samuelson, 33, of Oakley, Kansas – were among the physical evidence collected at the scene, CPW said in a news release.

CPW tracked down Samuelson in Kansas and worked with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to execute a search warrant to collect evidence at his home, CPW said.

"We are fortunate that members of the public share our passion for wildlife and helped us catch the poacher," said Travis Sauder, CPW's assistant area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region.

Samuelson pleaded guilty one felony and several misdemeanors:

Willful destruction of wildlife, a felony

Hunting without a proper and valid big game license

Aggravated illegal possession of wildlife

Failure to prepare wildlife for human consumption

Hunting in a careless manner

Illegal take of wildlife

"Samuelson received a two-year deferred sentence on the felony charge, which means it will be waived if he meets the terms of the plea agreement, and two years unsupervised probation," CPW said in the release. "In addition, Samuelson was fined nearly $20,000 and surrendered the bow he used to poach the moose as well as other property that contained evidence of the crime."

According to CPW, Samuelson also received 65 points against his hunting license, and only 20 more points are needed to revoke his hunting privileges.

“As the agency responsible for perpetuating the wildlife resources of the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will not tolerate poaching,” said Tim Kroening, CPW area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region. “Our officers are determined to stop people like Mr. Samuelson who think they can simply go kill any animal they like. I want to make it clear: Mr. Samuelson was not a hunter. He is a poacher.”

To report any information of a possible crime against wildlife, contact CPW or report it anonymously to Operation Game Thief (OGT) by calling 877-265-6648. You can also email CPW at game.thief@state.co.us.

