New octopus at Butterfly Pavilion to pick its own name Monday

WESTMINSTER, Colorado — The Butterfly Pavilion is hosting a special event Monday to give an official name to its newest eight-armed, octopus friend.

During a Facebook Live scheduled for 6 p.m., staff will present three names previously selected by the community for the new octopus to choose from. The names in the running are Ollie, Hank and Octomus Prime.

Butterfly Pavilion welcomed the new cephalopod (a group that includes octopuses and squid) to their Water’s Edge exhibit last month.

The cephalopod is a Hawaiian Day Octopus that came to Butterfly Pavilion from a colleague on the island of Oahu, according to zoo staff.

Day Octopus have a lifespan of 1-1 ½ years (from egg to death), the ability to grow up to 31 inches long, and weigh anywhere from 2 ½ to 14 ½ pounds.

"These octopuses are famous for the unique way they defend themselves in the wild – creating a thick cloud of ink that can obscure a predator’ view and allow the octopus to get away," the Butterfly Pavilion said in a news release. "They are also known for their intelligence and even collect shells to decorate their dens."

Butterfly Pavilion staff said the day octopus is found throughout the tropical Pacific Ocean from the eastern coast of Africa to Hawaii.

