Rabid bat found in Boulder County

LYONS, Colo. — A bat found in Lyons has tested positive for rabies.

Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) said the bat was found on a resident's deck near Riverside Drive on June 5.

This is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Boulder County in 2023.

BCPH said rabies is an infectious viral disease that affects the nervous system and is almost always fatal unless it is treated before any symptoms appear.

Exposure to rabies is generally the result of a bite or scratch by an infected animal, and it is sometimes practically undetectable, such as a tiny puncture of the skin by a bat.

Bats and skunks are the most common animal sources of rabies in Colorado. Other wild animals that may carry rabies include raccoons and foxes.

“Exposure to rabies happens most commonly when people or pets interact with wildlife, pick up a bat off the ground or try to remove it from their home or property,” BCPH Environmental Health Specialist Marshall Lipps said.

“Finding a bat hanging under the eaves of a house, under a porch overhang or hidden behind shutters or gutters is normal. However, you should not touch them. If there’s any chance that you, your child or your pet has come in contact with a bat, contact us as soon as possible by calling 303-441-1564.”

Public health tips to reduce chances of exposure to rabies:

Do not handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Contact animal control to collect the animal.

Do not feed wildlife.

Teach children to observe wildlife from a distance and to notify an adult if there is a wild animal in the area or if they are bitten or scratched.

Eliminate food sources for wild animals by not feeding pets outdoors, closing pet doors (especially at night), and tightly closing garbage cans and feed bins.

Ensure that your pets, horses and livestock are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Maintain control of pets by keeping cats and ferrets indoors and keeping dogs under direct supervision.

Thoroughly wash any wound caused by an animal with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

For more information about rabies, visit BoulderCountyVector.org or call 303-441-1564.

