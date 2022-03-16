Denver restaurant offers special meal to help raise money for Ukraine

Half of the proceeds from Wednesday's to-go meal will be donated to World Central Kitchen.

DENVER — Denver restaurant Mizuna is known for its French-style cuisine. But Wednesday, for one day only, they're adding traditional Ukrainian dishes to their menu.

Head Chef Adam Samokishyn was born and raised in Littleton, and has Ukrainian heritage. He remembers cooking with his mom and baba, and said that experience contributed to him becoming a chef.

"My grandparents were born in what we like to say, 'the old country,' and came over," he said. "So knowing that we do have extended family over there, and knowing what's going on, it's heartbreaking."

He's raising money to help feed people affected by the war.

"For me as a chef, I can help through food," he said.

He said Wednesday's to-go menu will be special.

"It's going to be an Eastern European-style salad, then we are going to do bortsch, which is your traditional root vegetable and beet stew, and then homemade perogies," he said. "The perogies and the borscht are going to be my baba's recipe – how she used to make it when she lived in the old country in Ukraine."

Half of the proceeds from Wednesday's meal will go to Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen. Andres and his charity are on the ground working to feed refugees in Ukraine.

The restaurant said the fundraiser has been so popular they're offering it again on March 23.

The meal is available to-go only, and advance orders are required. Visit Mizuna's reservation page for more information.

