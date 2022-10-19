Here's how to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

Save some money and make a tasty PSL in the comfort of your own kitchen.

DENVER — The weather has finally started cooling off and that means pumpkin spice latte season is officially here.

While Starbucks first made the drink famous, you can get them at almost any coffee shop in the fall. However, if you want to save some money, you can very easily make them at home.

The original Starbucks recipe did not include pumpkin in it (just the pumpkin pie spices), but they have since changed their recipe, and it now includes a "pumpkin sauce" make with pumpkin puree.

This recipe also includes pumpkin puree because it gives the drink that rich pumpkin taste that you expect from the fall treat. You can make this whether you have an espresso machine at home or not.

Either way, you'll make the pumpkin and milk mixture first. Then, you can steam the milk using your machine (if you have one), or simply heat it up in the microwave and then use an immersion blender or even a whisk to froth up the milk once it's hot.

The recipe calls for espresso, but you can also use very dark coffee. You just want something strong to balance out the sweetness in the milk mixture. Enjoy!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Makes: One large latte

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 Tbsp pumpkin puree

2 Tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup milk

2 shots espresso (or 1/2 cup dark coffee)

Optional: Whipped cream

Instructions

Make espresso, or brew the darkest coffee you have Combine pumpkin, syrup, pie spice and milk in a large mug. Steam and foam milk using espresso machine. Or, heat milk mixture in the microwave for about 30 seconds until hot, then use an immersion blender or whisk to froth. Pour espresso or coffee into foamy milk. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

Recipe inspired by LiveSimply.

