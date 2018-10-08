Acai bowls. Chopped salads. Ruebens. BBQ thunder dogs. Green chili mac n' cheese. Oven-fired pizza subs.

Those are just a few of the new menu items that will be available to fans during the upcoming football season. Preseason kicks off tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, where the orange-and-bue will take on the Minnesota Vikings.

RELATED | New (and temporary) home name: Broncos Stadium at Mile High

RELATED | More Broncos coverage at 9NEWS Sports

The Broncos and Centerplate -- the hospitality and catering company that runs the concessions stands at the stadium -- presented the dishes at a media preview event Friday.

The dishes are "specially curated to embody authentic Denver cuisine," the Broncos said in a news release.

A look at some new menu items at Broncos Stadium at Mile High for 2018-19

The newly formed "Colorado Culinary Council," whose members include Chef Troy Guard, Chef Lon Symensma and Chef Elise Wiggins, helped create the new dishes.

The Broncos also unveiled other stadium improvements, including self-ordering kiosks, iPad points of sale and beer vending enhancements that several vendors will have to "make beer-buying easier for cashless fans."

A full lineup of new menu items from the Broncos news release is below :

BBQ Thunder Dog ($12) - Legends Grills, Alpine Grill, Club Level Barbeque: The Thunder Dog is a footlong hot dog piled high with tender and smoky chopped brisket, triple hot cheese sauce, fried onions and a drizzling of sweet BBQ Sauce.

Green Chili Mac n' Cheese ($10) - Legends Grills, Alpine Grill, Club Level Barbeque: A creamy bowl of white cheddar mac n' cheese, infused with spicy 505 Green Chile, topped with slow smoked pork shoulder, along with fried and green onions.

Oven-Fired Pizza Subs ($10) - Bella Fornos: A slice of pizza meets a sandwich for a unique Mile High creation. Fans can choose delectable Italian meatballs or sausage, produced locally by Polidori Sausage, toasted on a hoagie bun, topped with marinara, pepperoni and sliced mozzarella cheese.

Reuben Sandwich ($10) - Cover 2 Carvery: A twist on the classic sandwich—tender, steaming hot corned beef piled high on marble rye, with Thousand Island dressing and sauerkraut.

New Healthy Options :

Superbowl Acai Energy Bowl: A vegetarian, non-GMO and organic bowl of superfood-based acai smoothie, topped with a full profile of dressings, fruits and nuts. Acai's jam-packed flavor and lasting energy make it the perfect solution for gameday. Fans can add peanut butter or almond butter for extra protein.

Gluten Free Vegetable Snack Trays: Carrots, celery and sugar snap peas, accompanied by hummus or ranch dip.

Gluten Free Turkey Hoagie: Tender-smoked turkey breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato on a locally-produced gluten-free bun.

Specialty Entrée Salads: Guests will have the option of Italian Chopped or Garden Fresh (vegetarian).

New/Returning Beverage Items :

25 oz. Bud Light Cans: Broncos Stadium at Mile High is now serving 25-ounce Bud Light cans throughout the concourses.

Ripple Technology Draught Beers: Using malt-based extract, this new technology "prints" images onto the beer foam of Bud Light draught beers in only 8 seconds. A variety of Broncos, Bud Light and football themed images will be available.

United in Orange Pale Ale: Back again is the United In Orange Pale Ale. In collaboration with local favorite Breckenridge Brewery, the pale ale is brewed with orange juice, orange peel and is moderately hopped to provide balance to the sweetness. Fans can find it on tap on each level of the stadium and in the signature Breckenridge Brewery bar in the South Stands.

Half-pound Blitz Burger, featuring locally-sourced beef from Colorado's Gold Canyon Ranch, American cheese and a freshly prepared house-made "United in Orange" Bacon Onion Jam created in collaboration with Breckenridge Brewery.

Tamarind Margarita: A new season means new flavors with this fresh and exciting take on a classic margarita. Featuring the sour-sweet bite of Mexican tamarind, this margarita is set to be your favorite offseason pick up.

Blueberry Basil Mule: The basic mule has never looked better than it does in Broncos' blue. With blueberry puree and fresh basil, fans will never order a classic mule again.

Colorado Sour: Featuring Breckenridge Bourbon, fresh sour mix, and a float of 10 Barrel's Raspberry Crush, the Colorado Sour is a whiskey sour unlike any folks have ever had.

Spiked Seltzer: Spiked Seltzer will now be offered throughout the stadium as a low-calorie, gluten-free option for fans.

© 2018 KUSA-TV