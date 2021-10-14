Heinz launches Halloween-themed ketchup nationwide

PITTSBURGH — Heinz is launching a new condiment to really get people in the Halloween spirit.
For the first time ever, the company will sell "Tomato Blood" ketchup in grocery stores nationwide and on its Halloween-themed website, heinzhalloween.com. The brand will also open a pop-up store in Los Angeles beginning Oct. 21.
The company is also selling a "Tomato Blood Costume Kit" to take bloody costumes to the next level. The kit is available for $19.99 and includes accessories needed to bring costumes to life (or death, for all the zombies):
- 20-ounce bottle of Tomato Blood ketchup
- Makeup palette
- Sponge
- Dropper
- Makeup brush set
- Rhinestone sheet
- Tattoo sheet
- Vampire teeth
- Spooky eyelashes
The online store also has child and adult costumes to purchase, like a bloody mummy, a bloody corpse bride and a bloody mad scientist.
