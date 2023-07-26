'A Charlie Brown Christmas' live show headed to Colorado

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang will look to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Just in time for the holiday season, the Peanuts gang will be coming to Colorado.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage" will appear in Denver and Colorado Springs in November.

Organizers said the show is "a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character."

The live stage show features scenes from the original animated show, as well as an expanded storyline with "more fun, more music, more finding the true Christmas spirit."

"A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage" will appear at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Monday, Nov. 13, and Paramount Theatre in Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Ticket presales are underway at AXS.com. General and VIP tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for the Colorado Springs show and at Ticketmaster.com for the Denver shows.

