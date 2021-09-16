3 million Christmas lights coming to Denver amusement park

A new dazzling winter-wonderland is coming to Denver this holiday season.

DENVER — Elitch Gardens is preparing to host its first-ever holiday-season event.

The downtown Denver amusement park announced it will transform into "Luminova Holidays" later this year with 3 million lights, a 65-foot Christmas tree, 200-foot candy cane tunnel, Santa Claus and more.

"We truly are proud and excited to introduce the first-ever holiday event at the Park," said Elitch Gardens General Manager David Dorman. "Luminova Holidays promises to be a must-see sensational and sophisticated spectacle and a must-do for Coloradoans of all ages to make lifelong memories at Elitch Gardens."

The new winter-wonderland experience will open Friday, Nov. 26 and be open through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

The event will run evenings from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and reservations will be required. Early bird tickets are on sale now for a limited time for $19.99 each.

Some Elitch Garden amusement rides will be open during the event.

"This year more than ever we want families and friends to create memories that will last well beyond the holiday season," said Dixie Baker, co-producer of Luminova Holidays.

"We are extremely excited to be making our Colorado debut and to share with Denver the joy and holiday cheer that thousands have experienced when coming to see Luminova! We are thrilled to be partnering with Elitch Gardens and look forward to brightening up your holidays for years to come."

Luminova Holidays at Elitch Gardens 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

"We are thrilled that Luminova Holidays has chosen Denver and Elitch Gardens for their newest attraction," said Visit Denver CEO and President Richard Scharf.

"The holiday season in The Mile High City is always an exciting time with shopping, festive attractions, performances and displays, and we look forward to adding another unique tradition for families to enjoy downtown."

Reservations and tickets can be purchased at ElitchGardens.com/Luminova.

Luminova Holidays at Elitch Gardens:

Over 3 million lights.

65 ft. Christmas tree.

25 ft. snowman that never melts.

200 ft. candy cane tunnel.

Ornaments and presents scaling over 16 ft. tall.

300 ft. x 70 ft wall of lights.

Rides on limited Elitch Gardens attractions.

Train rides for the kids — and the kids at heart.

Interactive activities including light-up hopscotch.

Strolling holiday entertainers.

Jolly ol’ Saint Nick and his elves.

Photo ops galore with immersive light displays.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.