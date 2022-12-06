Las Posadas event in Aurora to give out free toys

During the Posada Navideña event, kids will also be able to take photos with Santa, watch a robot show, get their faces painted and more.

AURORA, Colo. — During the month of December, the Mexican posada tradition is celebrated in many parts of Mexico and throughout the United States. It's a tradition that many celebrate in Colorado as well.

This year, the nonprofit Amigos de Mexico organization is celebrating the tradition by hosting a Posada Navideña at the Stampede in Aurora. Colorado families can take photos with Santa Claus, catch a robot show or grab some hot chocolate.

The posada will also have face painting, candy, raffles and free toys for children. Families can also take this opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Posada Navideña will take place Sunday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stampede, which is located at 2430 S. Havana St.

Children must be present to receive the toy and they will be given out while supplies last. No prior registration is necessary.

🎅🪅Evento Totalmente Gratis 🎁🌲🪅 La Organización Amigos de Mexico te invita a la Posada Navideña este 18 de Diciembre en... Posted by Amigos de Mexico on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The Mexican Las Posadas tradition is celebrated for nine days beginning on Dec. 16 and ending on Dec. 24. The nine nights of posadas are said to represent Mary and Joseph's nine-day journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem.

Throughout towns across Mexico, each evening during the festival, a small child dressed as an angel leads a procession through the streets of town. The procession is primarily made up of children dressed in silver and gold robes carrying lit candles and images of Mary and Joseph riding a donkey. Adults, including musicians, follow the procession, which visits selected homes and asks for lodging for Joseph and Mary, according to Britannica.

VIDEOS SUGERIDOS: Guía Colorado