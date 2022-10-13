Iconic toy brand that went bankrupt making comeback in Colorado Macy's

The toy store will be reopening locations around the country in Macy's stores, including several in Colorado.

DENVER — Children and those young at heart can be Toys "R" Us kids once again.

Iconic toy brand Toys "R" Us has partnered with Macy's to reopen locations across the country.

While the once-mighty toy chain may not have their own locations just yet, Macy's said starting Saturday, Oct. 15, Toys "R" Us shops will officially be open at all Macy's stores nationwide.

Macy's said nine Toys "R" Us shops have already opened in Colorado.

Colorado Macy's stores with Toys "R" Us shop:

Cherry Creek Mall

Flat Iron Crossing

Loveland Shops At Centerra

Aurora Town Center

Chapel Hills

Orchard Town Center

Northfield

Fort Collins Foothills Fashion

Park Meadows

“We are excited to bring you Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for the 2022 holiday season. This year, families and kids of all ages will have the Toys “R” Us experience in our stores to explore and discover all of these fun toys,” Macy's toy expert Adeline Trentosaid. “We have the coolest and most beloved toys of the holiday season, sure to bring joy and excitement to every kid.”

A grand opening event from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23 will celebrate the birthday of Geoffrey, the brand's famous giraffe mascot.

The nine-day event will include festivities such as activities for children, a store scavenger hunt and special giveaways on brands like Barbie, LEGO and Fisher Price. Stores will also have a "Geoffrey on a bench" life size photo opportunity.

Toys”R”Us is now at your local Macy’s and online! Shop the top toys of the season from Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List. There’s all sorts of fun new stuff waiting for you to discover. https://t.co/LhDWYdaAsk pic.twitter.com/MpXEgBxrbC — Macy's (@Macys) September 29, 2022

Toys "R" Us officially went out of business in 2018, and while several comeback attempts since have failed to fully reignite the brand, the partnership with Macy's has reportedly seen significant success so far.

For those looking to revisit their childhoods or introduce the next generation to Geoffrey, Toys "R" Us looks to finally be back.

