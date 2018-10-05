Get creative with your container combinations. Try some new plants and new combinations. Remember that foliage is just as important as flowers. Interesting leaves can enhance your combinations.

My patio color theme looks like a Mexican fiesta with a color scheme of red, coral, orange, hot pink, purple and yellow. The addition of bronze, chartreuse and variegated foliage accents the floral display.

You can't go wrong if you remember three words for container design: thrillers, fillers, and spillers. Start with a showy plant, add complimentary companions and finish it off with trailing plants.

Container gardening continues to be the most popular form of growing flowers, vegetables, and tropical plants. It's a great way for people with limited space or who garden on decks and balconies to enjoy plants. I like to experiment to find new ways to grow plants in pots. Even clematis can be grown in pots if they have a cool, protected place to spend the winter.

Expose your plants gradually to the sun before you plant. Even plants grown in a sunny greenhouse can burn in full sun. And as you plant, recycle your plastic pots.

