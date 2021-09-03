From middle school to high school: What you should know about this big transition for teens

Forward Together and 9NEWS are hosting a panel conversation to talk about the biological, psychological, social and academic changes of this transition.

COLORADO, USA — The first day of high school is a big moment for any teenager.

While it can be exciting, the transition from middle to high school can also be scary and transformative.

That's why Forward Together - a collaboration between the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) meant to help parents and teens become more connected - and 9NEWS are bringing together a panel of experts to talk about these changes. The goal is to help parents feel better equipped to support teens during this time of transition.

Panelists will address the biological, psychological, social and academic changes happening with teens at this age and stage.

> The video above is a previous panel conversation about staying connected with teens post-pandemic.

The live conversation will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch the discussion in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel, or on the 9NEWS app. You can also join in the conversation and ask your own questions on the Forward Together Facebook page.

The panelists will be:

Marie Banich, executive director, Intermountain Neuroimaging Center (INC) at University of Colorado - Boulder

Dr. Banich studies cognitive neuroscience of executive function and attention with an emphasis on integration of information in the nervous system; functional magnetic resonance imaging. She researches why teenagers and young adults think — and act — differently from adults.

Michelle Rozenman, assistant professor of psychology and director of the BRAVE Lab in DU’s Department of Psychology

Dr. Rozenman is an assistant professor in the clinical child psychology Ph.D. Program and directs the BRAVE Lab in DU's Department of Psychology. She specializes in clinical psychology, children and adolescents. She provides training to middle and high school teachers about how to support youth through times of stress and as their brains develop.

Emily Rivera, Counselor at South High School in Denver

South High enrolls all of its incoming students to a 9th Grade Academy to help them transition from middle school to high school. Emily Rivera is one of the 9th and 10th grade counselors at South and could discuss the academic and social transition.

9NEWS Watch anchor Chris Bianchi will moderate the conversation.