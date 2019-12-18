Our warrior this week is a woman named Jenny Geselevich. She is the founder of the non-profit, LL’s Baytoevan’s Love, which focuses on the siblings of cancer patients.

If you are interested in learning more about the program and how it may help you, visit www.llbaytoevanlove.net.

Every Wednesday, 9NEWS highlights people who have overcome difficult times by finding light in their situation and helping others.

RELATED: 'It's happening': Natasha Verma shares inspirational cancer survivor story

Do you know a Warrior? Nominate them below:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories